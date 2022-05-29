Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the April 30th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XELB. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 322.9% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,447,241 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,005 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $442,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 95,997 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Xcel Brands by 201.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 28,872 shares in the last quarter. 13.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xcel Brands alerts:

Xcel Brands stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. Xcel Brands has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $3.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $21.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.56.

Xcel Brands ( NASDAQ:XELB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 8.52% and a negative net margin of 32.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Brands in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Xcel Brands (Get Rating)

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.