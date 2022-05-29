Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) Short Interest Down 31.0% in May

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the April 30th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Brands in a research note on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

XELB opened at $1.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average of $1.28. Xcel Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Xcel Brands ( NASDAQ:XELB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 32.12% and a negative return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $8.10 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 38,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 23,444 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 201.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 28,872 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Brands in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 95,997 shares in the last quarter. 13.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

