Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of XELB stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. Xcel Brands has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $21.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 32.12% and a negative return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XELB. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 38,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 23,444 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 201.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 28,872 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $442,000. 13.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

