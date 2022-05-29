Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Shares of XELB stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. Xcel Brands has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $21.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 32.12% and a negative return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 million for the quarter.
Xcel Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.
