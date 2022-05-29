Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:XIN opened at $0.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.86. Xinyuan Real Estate has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $3.79.
Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter.
Xinyuan Real Estate Company Profile (Get Rating)
Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.
