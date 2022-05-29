XP Power Limited (OTCMKTS:XPPLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

XP Power Limited (OTCMKTS:XPPLF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 61.5% from the April 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

XP Power stock opened at $38.30 on Friday. XP Power has a 52 week low of $38.30 and a 52 week high of $77.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.07 and a 200-day moving average of $58.83.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on XP Power from GBX 6,225 ($78.33) to GBX 5,600 ($70.47) in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

