XP Power Limited (OTCMKTS:XPPLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on May 29th, 2022

XP Power Limited (OTCMKTS:XPPLFGet Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 61.5% from the April 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

XP Power stock opened at $38.30 on Friday. XP Power has a 52 week low of $38.30 and a 52 week high of $77.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.07 and a 200-day moving average of $58.83.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on XP Power from GBX 6,225 ($78.33) to GBX 5,600 ($70.47) in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

XP Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for XP Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.