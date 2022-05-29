Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $96.70 Million

Analysts predict that Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $96.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Yext’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $96.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $96.40 million. Yext reported sales of $91.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Yext will report full-year sales of $405.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $404.50 million to $405.75 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $435.44 million, with estimates ranging from $433.92 million to $437.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.88% and a negative return on equity of 43.14%. The company had revenue of $100.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial downgraded Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson cut shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $5.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yext presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.29.

In other news, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 31,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $163,416.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 7,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $52,449.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,002 shares of company stock worth $583,714. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Yext by 204.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Yext in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Yext in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Yext during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Yext during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 61.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:YEXT opened at $5.17 on Friday. Yext has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $15.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.82. The company has a market capitalization of $678.24 million, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.48.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

