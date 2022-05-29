Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of YRD opened at $1.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $146.97 million, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. Yiren Digital has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $6.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YRD. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Yiren Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Yiren Digital by 152.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 63,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 38,673 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yiren Digital in the second quarter worth $219,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in Yiren Digital in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Yiren Digital in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It provides loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loan, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans.

