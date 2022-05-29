Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) to Announce $2.65 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.65 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Albemarle’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.93 and the highest is $3.20. Albemarle reported earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 197.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full-year earnings of $12.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.62 to $14.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $15.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.57 to $26.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Albemarle.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS.

ALB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $243.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,924,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,194,761,000 after purchasing an additional 803,134 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,328,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter worth approximately $144,979,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 75.2% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,219,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $266,987,000 after purchasing an additional 523,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIFTHDELTA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter worth approximately $115,020,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALB stock traded up $15.87 on Friday, hitting $270.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,950,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $157.82 and a fifty-two week high of $291.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $218.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 66.39%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

