Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $730.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) will post sales of $730.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Brookfield Renewable Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $757.87 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $692.48 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners posted sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners will report full year sales of $2.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $3.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Brookfield Renewable Partners.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BEP. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James set a $42.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 216.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the first quarter worth $41,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 363.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 55.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $36.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.24 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.02. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12-month low of $30.93 and a 12-month high of $41.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is currently -206.45%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners (Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.