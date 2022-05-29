Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) to Announce -$0.30 EPS

Brokerages expect CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) to announce ($0.30) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.24). CymaBay Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($0.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($0.82). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CymaBay Therapeutics.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CBAY shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics to $12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.39.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCG Crossover Management LLC bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $19,960,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $5,915,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 241.0% during the fourth quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,283 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP lifted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 5,419,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $4,140,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBAY stock opened at $2.03 on Friday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $5.06. The company has a current ratio of 13.68, a quick ratio of 13.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average is $3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.08.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta that is in phase III clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), as well as has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

