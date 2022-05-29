Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) to Post $0.08 EPS

Analysts expect that Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Maxar Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.07. Maxar Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 86.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Maxar Technologies.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on MAXR. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Maxar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $789,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 228.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 12,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAXR opened at $30.69 on Friday. Maxar Technologies has a 52 week low of $22.92 and a 52 week high of $42.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.45%.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

