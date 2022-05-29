Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) to Post -$0.22 EPS

Brokerages expect Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Monopar Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.23). Monopar Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.74). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Monopar Therapeutics.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03).

Several research firms have issued reports on MNPR. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Monopar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

MNPR opened at $2.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.07. Monopar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $6.98. The company has a market capitalization of $28.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.77.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Monopar Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,410 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.31% of Monopar Therapeutics worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

