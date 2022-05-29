Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.87 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.87 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.96. Motorola Solutions reported earnings per share of $2.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full year earnings of $9.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.72 to $9.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.37 to $11.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 633.02%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.36.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $223.01 on Friday. Motorola Solutions has a 52 week low of $199.24 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $223.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.07. The company has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.35%.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total value of $21,802,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total transaction of $18,137,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,244 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

