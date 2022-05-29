Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to Announce $0.82 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) will announce $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the highest is $0.85. Nordstrom reported earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 67.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full-year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $3.42. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $3.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.74% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Nordstrom to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Nordstrom to $21.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Nordstrom from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.29.

JWN stock opened at $26.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $18.65 and a 12-month high of $38.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.12 and its 200 day moving average is $24.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

Nordstrom announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 24th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Nordstrom news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $322,658.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,584,656.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $383,219.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,452,737.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the first quarter worth $729,000. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 59.9% during the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 16,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the first quarter worth $339,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 37.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 688,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,662,000 after acquiring an additional 188,771 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 4.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. 57.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nordstrom (Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

