Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Analysts expect Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for NU’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.00 billion and the highest is $1.03 billion. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NU will report full-year sales of $3.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $4.34 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $6.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NU.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NU. Bradesco Corretora began coverage on NU in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NU from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on NU in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.48.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new position in NU in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,210,084,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in NU in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,454,230,000. Redpoint Management LLC bought a new position in NU in the 4th quarter valued at about $795,260,000. Ribbit Capital GP III Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NU during the 4th quarter worth approximately $682,018,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of NU by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 49,252,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519,651 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NU opened at $4.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.16. NU has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $12.24.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

