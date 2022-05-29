Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) to Announce $1.00 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) will announce $1.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Pentair’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.98. Pentair reported earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pentair will report full-year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $999.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.83 million. Pentair had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.59.

NYSE:PNR opened at $50.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.45. Pentair has a twelve month low of $47.42 and a twelve month high of $80.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pentair by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,837,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,021,158,000 after purchasing an additional 85,431 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pentair by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,173,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $822,559,000 after acquiring an additional 155,618 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Pentair by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 10,057,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $734,526,000 after acquiring an additional 971,852 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Pentair by 8.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,346,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,045,000 after acquiring an additional 479,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Pentair by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,373,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,399,000 after acquiring an additional 227,929 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

