Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.27. Postal Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Postal Realty Trust.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.17). Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 5.91%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on PSTL. BMO Capital Markets lowered Postal Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Aegis began coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

NYSE:PSTL opened at $15.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.54. Postal Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $14.75 and a 1-year high of $21.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $296.30 million, a P/E ratio of 121.47, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 707.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSTL. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 72.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 149.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 104.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

