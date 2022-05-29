Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $522.74 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) will announce $522.74 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $519.67 million and the highest estimate coming in at $530.00 million. Pure Storage posted sales of $412.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full year sales of $2.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $708.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.93 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. Pure Storage’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PSTG shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $407,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $1,249,663.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 878.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 272,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after buying an additional 244,341 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 38.2% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 4.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,208,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,729,000 after acquiring an additional 137,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $24.38 on Friday. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $36.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.80 and a beta of 1.51.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

