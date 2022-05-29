Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Analysts predict that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Radius Global Infrastructure’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.13 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Radius Global Infrastructure.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Radius Global Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 55.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share.

RADI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 8.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,036,000 after acquiring an additional 347,501 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 140,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 69,971 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at $131,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RADI stock opened at $15.58 on Friday. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $18.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.91 and its 200 day moving average is $14.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 1.88.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

