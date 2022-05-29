Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) to Post $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Radius Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is $0.37. Radius Health reported earnings of ($0.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 122.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.19). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RDUS. StockNews.com downgraded Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Radius Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Radius Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.08.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 477,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.57 per share, for a total transaction of $2,661,479.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,733,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,645,806.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of Radius Health by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 8,318,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,454,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Radius Health by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,959,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284,305 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Radius Health by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,353,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,656 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Radius Health by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,553,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,588,000 after acquiring an additional 33,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Velan Capital Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Radius Health by 416.4% in the 1st quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 1,421,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,219 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDUS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.12. 776,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,875. The stock has a market cap of $291.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.02. Radius Health has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.61.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on addressing unmet medical needs in the areas of bone health, orphan diseases, and oncology. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal system that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

