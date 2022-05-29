Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Will Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) will announce $0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $0.87. Texas Capital Bancshares reported earnings of $1.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $5.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $203.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.06 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TCBI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.30.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI traded up $1.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.49. 419,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,898. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $50.09 and a 1 year high of $71.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.90. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.60.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 2,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.25 per share, with a total value of $100,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 46,810 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,202.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 8,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.65 per share, with a total value of $421,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 44,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,246.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 18,700 shares of company stock valued at $975,525 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

