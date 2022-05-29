Zacks: Analysts Anticipate W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) to Post $1.29 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for W. P. Carey’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.27. W. P. Carey reported earnings per share of $1.27 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W. P. Carey will report full-year earnings of $5.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $5.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.36 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow W. P. Carey.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.96 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 37.65% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WPC shares. Raymond James started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.71.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WPC. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WPC opened at $85.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. W. P. Carey has a 52-week low of $73.02 and a 52-week high of $86.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.057 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 153.26%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

