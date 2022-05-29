Zacks: Analysts Expect Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $59.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTXGet Rating) to post $59.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $60.10 million and the lowest is $57.50 million. Allegiance Bancshares reported sales of $58.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full-year sales of $316.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $309.60 million to $323.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $416.65 million, with estimates ranging from $403.80 million to $429.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Allegiance Bancshares.

ABTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allegiance Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABTX. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

ABTX stock opened at $40.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.46. Allegiance Bancshares has a 52-week low of $34.30 and a 52-week high of $46.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

