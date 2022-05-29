Zacks: Analysts Expect Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Will Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Analysts expect that Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Brigham Minerals reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 176%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full-year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $4.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Brigham Minerals.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 36.54%. The firm had revenue of $47.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

MNRL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Brigham Minerals to $32.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on Brigham Minerals from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Brigham Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

In related news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 134,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total transaction of $3,305,185.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 780,440 shares of company stock valued at $19,456,167 in the last ninety days. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 875.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 214,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 192,184 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 42,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 21,113 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 254.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 35,725 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 4.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 97,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

MNRL traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $30.40. The stock had a trading volume of 395,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,176. Brigham Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $30.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.46 and a 200-day moving average of $23.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.97.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous None dividend of $0.14. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.83%.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

