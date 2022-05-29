Zacks: Analysts Expect Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) to Post $0.93 EPS

Brokerages expect Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURLGet Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $1.33. Burlington Stores posted earnings per share of $1.94 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full-year earnings of $7.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $9.08. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.41 to $11.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURLGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 60.38%. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.59 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BURL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $329.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $303.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.58.

NYSE:BURL traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $171.63. 1,605,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,361,510. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $191.78 and its 200-day moving average is $227.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $142.41 and a 1-year high of $357.34.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in Burlington Stores by 77.1% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 127,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,169,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 11.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,658,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,555,000 after acquiring an additional 374,400 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 9.4% during the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 102,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,740,000 after acquiring an additional 8,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter valued at about $948,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

