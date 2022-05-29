Zacks: Analysts Expect CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to Post -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CareDx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). CareDx posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 172.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

Zacks Investment Research's EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CareDx.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.12). CareDx had a negative net margin of 16.09% and a negative return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $79.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CDNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CareDx in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of CareDx from $106.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

CareDx stock opened at $26.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.82. CareDx has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $96.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -27.55 and a beta of 0.81.

In related news, Director Grace Colon sold 5,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $119,168.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,031.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total transaction of $116,761.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,220 shares of company stock valued at $2,084,659 over the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in CareDx by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CareDx in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in CareDx by 2,183.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CareDx during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in CareDx during the 1st quarter worth $41,000.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

