Zacks: Analysts Expect Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Will Post Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Analysts predict that Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.71 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Crane’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.79 and the lowest is $1.66. Crane reported earnings per share of $1.83 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Crane will report full-year earnings of $7.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $7.33. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $8.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Crane.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.76 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS.

CR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Crane from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.60.

Shares of CR traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,204. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.69 and its 200-day moving average is $101.78. Crane has a 52-week low of $84.68 and a 52-week high of $114.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CR. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Crane by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Crane by 49.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Crane during the first quarter valued at $42,000. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crane Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally.

