Zacks: Analysts Expect Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.50) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Exterran’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the lowest is ($0.74). Exterran posted earnings of ($0.83) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Exterran will report full-year earnings of ($2.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.15) to ($1.61). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($0.28). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Exterran.

EXTN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exterran in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exterran from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exterran in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exterran during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exterran during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exterran during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exterran in the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exterran in the first quarter worth $92,000. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Exterran stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. Exterran has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $7.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.15.

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

