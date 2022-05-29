Zacks: Analysts Expect Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.90 Million

Analysts expect that Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) will report $73.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $74.48 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $73.00 million. Information Services Group posted sales of $70.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full-year sales of $295.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $293.56 million to $298.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $317.44 million, with estimates ranging from $312.50 million to $322.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Information Services Group.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Information Services Group had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $69.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.98 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on III. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Information Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Information Services Group from C$37.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:III opened at $6.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Information Services Group has a one year low of $5.37 and a one year high of $9.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Information Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Information Services Group by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 578,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 206,017 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Information Services Group by 223.1% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 92,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 63,782 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Information Services Group by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 8,480 shares in the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

