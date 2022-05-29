Zacks: Analysts Expect Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.82 Million

Brokerages predict that Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) will post $57.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Materialise’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $56.85 million and the highest is $58.45 million. Materialise reported sales of $60.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Materialise will report full year sales of $239.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $237.18 million to $241.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $267.36 million, with estimates ranging from $259.95 million to $276.58 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Materialise.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.40 million. Materialise had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 8.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

MTLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Materialise from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.60.

Shares of MTLS opened at $15.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.18. The firm has a market cap of $833.66 million, a PE ratio of 46.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Materialise has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $30.26.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Materialise by 142.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Materialise by 8.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 38.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

