Zacks: Analysts Expect Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $978.14 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) will report $978.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $690.90 million and the highest is $1.27 billion. Vertex Energy reported sales of $65.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,400.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full year sales of $2.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $3.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $4.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vertex Energy.

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16). Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 25.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VTNR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Vertex Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

NASDAQ VTNR opened at $14.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.02. Vertex Energy has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $16.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTNR. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 8,100.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 202,503 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vertex Energy by 6,770.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex Energy by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,663,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,714,000 after buying an additional 350,546 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Vertex Energy by 247.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 39,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates through Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery segments.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vertex Energy (VTNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.