Zacks: Analysts Expect Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Will Post Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.61. Watts Water Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.48 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full-year earnings of $6.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.84 to $6.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.08 to $6.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Watts Water Technologies.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.24. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $463.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WTS shares. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $148.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watts Water Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Watts Water Technologies stock traded up $3.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.45. 96,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,688. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.92 and its 200 day moving average is $159.44. Watts Water Technologies has a 52 week low of $122.47 and a 52 week high of $212.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.73%.

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $812,224.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 688.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Watts Water Technologies (Get Rating)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Watts Water Technologies (WTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.