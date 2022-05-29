Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Adverum Biotechnologies posted earnings per share of ($0.45) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will report full year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.46). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.05). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Adverum Biotechnologies.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07).

Several research firms have recently commented on ADVM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADVM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,499. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $87.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.46.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, Director Dawn Svoronos acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurent Fischer acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $27,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 762,462 shares in the company, valued at $846,332.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 116,925 shares of company stock worth $111,945. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADVM. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,766,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 791,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 6,642.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 774,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 763,360 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 125.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 992,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 553,155 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth $919,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 51.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,455,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 497,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

