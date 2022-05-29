Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Banco de Chile’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.70. Banco de Chile reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banco de Chile will report full year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Banco de Chile.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $560.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.05 million. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 24.90%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BCH. Credit Suisse Group raised Banco de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Scotiabank upgraded Banco de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Banco de Chile in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Banco de Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,795,000 after acquiring an additional 7,462 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Banco de Chile in the 4th quarter worth about $7,571,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in shares of Banco de Chile in the 1st quarter worth about $3,268,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 19,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BCH stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,477. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.31. Banco de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

About Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, and Treasury segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

