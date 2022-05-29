Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) to Post $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) to post $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cango’s earnings. Cango reported earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cango will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.12 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cango.
Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $164.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.48 million. Cango had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share.
Cango stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $399.66 million, a PE ratio of -285.71 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.09. Cango has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $6.19.
The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th.
About Cango (Get Rating)
Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cango (CANG)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cango (CANG)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.