Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) to Post $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) to post $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cango’s earnings. Cango reported earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cango will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.12 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cango.

Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $164.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.48 million. Cango had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cango by 13.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 254,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 29,954 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cango by 338.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 73,001 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Cango in the third quarter valued at about $400,000. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Cango by 137.5% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cango in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 22.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cango stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $399.66 million, a PE ratio of -285.71 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.09. Cango has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $6.19.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th.

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

