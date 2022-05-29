Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $81.20 Million

Equities analysts expect IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) to report sales of $81.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for IMAX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $77.92 million to $86.08 million. IMAX posted sales of $50.96 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 59.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IMAX will report full year sales of $334.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $328.79 million to $340.47 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $387.30 million, with estimates ranging from $382.00 million to $396.35 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover IMAX.

Get IMAX alerts:

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. IMAX had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $108.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.16 million.

IMAX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of IMAX in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of IMAX from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.07.

IMAX stock opened at $17.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.47. IMAX has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $23.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.85.

In other IMAX news, EVP Jacqueline Bassani sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMAX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IMAX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in IMAX in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of IMAX during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IMAX during the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in IMAX during the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

About IMAX (Get Rating)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IMAX (IMAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.