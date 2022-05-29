Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) to Post -$0.62 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Rating) will post ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Larimar Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.74) and the highest is ($0.49). Larimar Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.79) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($1.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.95) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Larimar Therapeutics.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

LRMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of Larimar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Larimar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. William Blair downgraded shares of Larimar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $30.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 32.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 8,471 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 25.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 50,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 8.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 26,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRMR opened at $2.72 on Friday. Larimar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $15.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.59.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive, and fatal genetic disease.

