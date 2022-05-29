Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) to Announce -$0.01 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) will announce ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Marathon Digital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Marathon Digital posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 105.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Digital will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $6.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Marathon Digital.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 68.64% and a positive return on equity of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $60.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.23 million.

MARA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $57.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

NASDAQ:MARA traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.27. 13,897,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,093,193. Marathon Digital has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $83.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 40.00 and a current ratio of 40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 4.65.

In other Marathon Digital news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio bought 15,424 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.63 per share, with a total value of $148,533.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,990.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 27.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,222,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,176,000 after purchasing an additional 262,170 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital during the first quarter valued at $163,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Marathon Digital by 44.1% during the first quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 436,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,200,000 after buying an additional 133,589 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Marathon Digital by 55.2% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 11,340 shares during the period. 39.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

