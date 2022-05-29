Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.45 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Plymouth Industrial REIT reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Plymouth Industrial REIT.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PLYM shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JMP Securities cut Plymouth Industrial REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Plymouth Industrial REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.29.

Shares of NYSE:PLYM traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.15. The stock had a trading volume of 220,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,757. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12-month low of $18.70 and a 12-month high of $32.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.99.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 52.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 901,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,622,000 after acquiring an additional 309,161 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $7,933,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 106.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 549,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,893,000 after acquiring an additional 283,039 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 7.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,466,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,947,000 after acquiring an additional 231,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,016,000 after acquiring an additional 208,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

