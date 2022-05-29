Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) to Announce -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Sol-Gel Technologies posted earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 51.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sol-Gel Technologies.

Get Sol-Gel Technologies alerts:

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.55. Sol-Gel Technologies had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $20.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 9,631 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 14,194 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Sol-Gel Technologies stock opened at $6.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.27. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $14.50.

About Sol-Gel Technologies (Get Rating)

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; and Erlotinib, Tapinarof, and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other medical conditions.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sol-Gel Technologies (SLGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.