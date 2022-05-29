Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Velodyne Lidar’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Velodyne Lidar reported earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar will report full year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.55). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Velodyne Lidar.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 440.65% and a negative return on equity of 73.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS.

VLDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $7.50 to $5.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Velodyne Lidar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.57.

In other news, COO James Barnhart sold 20,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $43,396.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,101,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,152.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David S. Hall sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $18,420,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 135,000 shares of company stock valued at $275,400 and sold 25,769,939 shares valued at $59,463,022. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLDR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the first quarter valued at $9,148,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the first quarter valued at $5,037,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 588.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,583,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,640 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,848,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,811,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,046,000 after purchasing an additional 950,786 shares during the last quarter. 29.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLDR opened at $1.64 on Friday. Velodyne Lidar has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $12.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average of $3.54. The firm has a market cap of $341.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.02.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers surround-view lidar for autonomous vehicles, drones, security, mobile robots, and mapping applications; and solid state lidar for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous applications. The company also provides Vella Development Kit that provides access to lidar-based perception software paired with sensors; Intelligent Infrastructure Solution for monitoring traffic networks and public spaces to generate real-time data analytics and predictions for enhancing traffic and crowd flow efficiency; and Vella software solution, a data curation software platform.

