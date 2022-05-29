Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $215.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) to post sales of $215.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $200.00 million and the highest is $248.00 million. Viper Energy Partners posted sales of $114.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 88.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $832.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $780.70 million to $943.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $798.31 million, with estimates ranging from $694.67 million to $989.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Viper Energy Partners.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.03). Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners to $39.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

NASDAQ VNOM opened at $32.63 on Friday. Viper Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $15.98 and a 1-year high of $32.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 255.24%.

In related news, major shareholder Bx Guidon Topco Llc sold 22,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $680,501.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 5,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $181,309.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,525,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,459,994.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 648,436 shares of company stock valued at $19,509,024. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 30.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. 47.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

