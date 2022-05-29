Zacks: Brokerages Expect Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $59.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) to report $59.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $57.50 million and the highest is $60.10 million. Allegiance Bancshares reported sales of $58.87 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full-year sales of $316.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $309.60 million to $323.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $416.65 million, with estimates ranging from $403.80 million to $429.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Allegiance Bancshares.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allegiance Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of ABTX stock opened at $40.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $825.31 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.92. Allegiance Bancshares has a 52 week low of $34.30 and a 52 week high of $46.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EJF Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 143,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after buying an additional 18,910 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 190,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after buying an additional 27,642 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 226,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,134,000 after buying an additional 70,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

