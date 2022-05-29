Zacks: Brokerages Expect American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to Announce $1.29 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) to report $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for American International Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10. American International Group posted earnings of $1.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American International Group will report full-year earnings of $5.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover American International Group.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. American International Group had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AIG. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIG opened at $59.00 on Friday. American International Group has a 52-week low of $44.54 and a 52-week high of $65.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.24.

American International Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.07%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

