Zacks: Brokerages Expect Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) to Post -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Avalara’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.02). Avalara reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 500%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avalara will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Avalara.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $204.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Avalara from $160.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Avalara from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.81.

In other Avalara news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total value of $51,529.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,911,341. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 6,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total value of $599,773.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,280 shares of company stock worth $6,038,930. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Avalara during the first quarter worth $44,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Avalara in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Nellore Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Avalara by 11.5% during the first quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC now owns 58,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after acquiring an additional 6,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in Avalara by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR opened at $86.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.73. Avalara has a 1 year low of $67.59 and a 1 year high of $191.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.62 and a beta of 0.94.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

