Zacks: Brokerages Expect BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) to Announce $1.44 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.59. BOK Financial reported earnings of $2.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full year earnings of $6.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.61 to $6.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $8.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.44). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 29.37%. The firm had revenue of $356.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BOKF shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on BOK Financial from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BOK Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on BOK Financial from $107.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $85.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. BOK Financial has a 1 year low of $77.65 and a 1 year high of $120.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $240,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,160,456.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $850,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,293,205.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $1,192,190. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,306,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,825,000 after buying an additional 18,140 shares in the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 3,207,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,388,000 after purchasing an additional 310,870 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,602,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,579,000 after purchasing an additional 78,599 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,402,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,620,000 after purchasing an additional 27,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 37.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,711,000 after purchasing an additional 332,904 shares during the last quarter. 39.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

