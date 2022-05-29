Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gentherm’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.47. Gentherm posted earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full-year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.31 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Gentherm from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentherm from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Shares of Gentherm stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.10. 247,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,217. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.46 and its 200 day moving average is $79.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.47. Gentherm has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $99.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 55.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,316,000 after acquiring an additional 81,458 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Gentherm by 47.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Gentherm by 9.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Gentherm by 27.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,495 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Gentherm by 79.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,426 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

