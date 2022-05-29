Zacks: Brokerages Expect Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTXGet Rating) will report earnings of $1.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45. Minerals Technologies posted earnings of $1.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full-year earnings of $5.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $6.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Minerals Technologies.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $519.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. CL King cut their price target on Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of MTX stock traded up $1.24 on Friday, hitting $67.41. The company had a trading volume of 98,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,966. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Minerals Technologies has a twelve month low of $60.31 and a twelve month high of $88.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTX. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

