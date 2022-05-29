Zacks: Brokerages Expect Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $570,000.00

Wall Street analysts predict that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) will post sales of $570,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $250,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $900,000.00. Oncternal Therapeutics reported sales of $880,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $2.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 million to $4.01 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.38 million, with estimates ranging from $1.25 million to $1.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Oncternal Therapeutics.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 818.20% and a negative return on equity of 38.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ONCT opened at $1.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1.89. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $5.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.84.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONCT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,325,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 192,189 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 859,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 51,930 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 768,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 543,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 167,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 253,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

About Oncternal Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.