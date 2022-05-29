Zacks: Brokerages Expect Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.43 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) will announce $62.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Phreesia’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $63.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.40 million. Phreesia posted sales of $48.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full-year sales of $273.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $273.01 million to $275.01 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $351.26 million, with estimates ranging from $344.40 million to $354.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Phreesia.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $58.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.34 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 25.34% and a negative net margin of 55.41%. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Phreesia from $51.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Phreesia from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Phreesia from $81.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Phreesia from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

In other news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $66,726.63. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 115,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,739.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHR. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 4.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 2.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 9.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the third quarter worth about $29,000. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHR stock opened at $18.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.55 million, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.36. Phreesia has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $76.10.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

